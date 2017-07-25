2 injured in Datto crash, more details released

Two people were injured in a crash near Datto involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

Crews in Clay County responded to the crash just north of Datto on Highway 67/62.

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, a southbound car crossed the centerline and struck the rear dual-axles of a northbound semi.

One person was airlifted from the scene while another person was taken to a Pocahontas hospital to be flown to another hospital.

Miller was unsure if they were to be sent to a Memphis or Jonesboro hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

