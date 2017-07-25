16 arson fires at vacant homes investigated in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) - Fire officials in the southeast Missouri town of Poplar Bluff are investigating a rash of arson fires at vacant homes.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic (http://bit.ly/1COCxBR ) reports that 16 vacant houses have been set on fire since February. The locations have been random and throughout the community.

Fire officials are asking for the public's help amid concerns that someone will get hurt or killed. Already, two firefighters have been hurt while battling the blazes. One went through the floor of a burning vacant home and fell several feet.

Information from: Daily American Republic, http://www.darnews.com

