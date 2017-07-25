Woman settles lawsuit with Missouri girl who killed daughter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A mid-Missouri woman has settled a lawsuit she filed against a former neighbor who killed the woman's 9-year-old daughter in 2009.

In a settlement approved Monday in Cole County, Alyssa Bustamante was ordered to pay the victim's mother, Patricia Preiss, $5 million plus 9 percent interest until the debt is paid.

Bustamante was 15 when she killed Preiss' daughter, Elizabeth Olten, in 2009 in the small town of St. Martins, just west of Jefferson City. Prosecutors said Bustamante committed the crime to see how it felt to kill someone.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2eKromR ) Bustamante, who is now 23, signed the agreement in March but Priess didn't sign it until Monday.

Bustamante is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

