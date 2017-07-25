Gas tractor-trailer involved in Lawrence Co. crash

Emergency crews in Lawrence County are at the scene of a crash on Highway 91.

According to Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto, the crash involved a pick-up truck and a loaded gas tractor-trailer.

The highway will be closed as crews work the crash scene.

Information concerning injuries was not immediately available.

