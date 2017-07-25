Shopper cited with leaving dog in hot car

Monday evening, with the temperature hovering just below 90 degrees, police say a Jonesboro went to Walmart with his dog. While the 48-year-old man shopped in air-conditioned comfort, officers say his pet sweltered in the hot car.

At 7:45 p.m. several officers responded to Walmart, 1911 Parker Rd., regarding a dog left inside a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found the animal inside a 2010 Nissan Maxima. All four windows were “cracked slightly open,” the incident report stated.

A check of the temperature revealed that it was 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

Officers had the car’s owner, later identified as Samuel Wimpy, paged to the vehicle. When they checked his identification through Dispatch, police learned he had warrants out of Poinsett County.

After being advised of his court date for Poinsett County, Jonesboro police cited him with animal cruelty and given an Aug. 2 court date.

