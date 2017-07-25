Sleeping sitter cited after toddler wanders into store

Police cited a babysitter with child endangerment after the little boy she was supposed to be watching wandered into a Jonesboro store while she slept.

Around 12 p.m. Monday, workers at Abilities Unlimited, 410 W. Huntington, looked up to see a 2-year-old boy walk in.

The toddler told them his name, but he had no idea where he lived.

Workers called the police who then contacted the Department of Human Services. At 1:15 p.m., according to Officer John Shipman’s report, the boy was turned over to DHS.

At 2 p.m. a woman came looking for the child. The boy’s mother also contacted police who said she had left her son with a babysitter, identified as Chelsa Carter.

After speaking with the mother, Shipman went to Carter’s home on Sharp Street to find out what happened.

According to the report, Carter stated after the mother dropped off the toddler around 8 a.m. she had laid down and gone to sleep.

She said she did not discover the child was gone until she awoke at 1 p.m.

Shipman cited Carter with third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and gave her an Aug. 2 court date.

He told the mother her son had been placed into the custody of DHS and she would need to contact them.

