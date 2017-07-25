Clothing drive underway in Brookland

Members of a Region 8 church want families to start the new school year right!

A Clothing Giveaway is being hosted by the Brookland United Methodist Church.

Youth Director Megan Heyl said the giveaway is open to anyone.

“This clothing drive is open to anyone who needs it,” Heyl said. “There are no income requirements. It’s back to school time and we know families have all kinds of needs. It doesn’t matter how much you make. Clothing is expensive and if you’ve got a big family or you have a need that needs to be met we want to help you do that.”

Heyl said there is a huge need in the area.

“What we’ve seen,” Heyl said. “Last year especially, these people weren’t just coming to grab a bunch of clothes and run off. They were very careful to go through each item and really think about what they were taking. These people are not taking clothes out of a desire to have a full closet. They’re people that really need clothes and understand the importance of clothing. Having clothes that fit you and having clothes on your back. Starting the new school year having clothes for your kids. And that was something we really took note of. That people were very careful to go through the clothes and take the clothing. So, we saw that it was a need. Not a desire to fill closets. It was a need they were going to take time with and not take more than they needed.”

Heyl said they decided to expand the days and hours of the event because of the need they witnessed last year.

“We saw such a huge need last year,” Heyl said. “We ended up staying open longer. We ended up allowing a few people to come on Friday who couldn’t come on Saturday morning. We tried to be as flexible as possible last year. And this year we just saw that if we had it set up, we could just have it open as much as possible to where people could come in and go through the clothing.”

Heyl said they're collecting clothing donations of all sizes and ages until time for the giveaway.

She said everyone involved in the project is proud of the response they’ve seen so far from the community.

“It’s been really great,” Heyl said. “Not only the need met in our community, but the people who have helped us meet that need through their donations. And we’ve got many large donations from churches that have had yard sales and been able to donate the left over clothing and different organizations in the community. And we’re just really proud of the support this charity event has gotten.”

But there’s still a big need for donations.

Heyl said they’ve received more clothes for girls than boys so far.

Clothing drop off locations is at Brookland City Hall and at the Brookland United Methodist Church.

Something new Heyl said they added this year are school supplies.

Drop off boxes for school supply donations can be found at the Dollar General Store in Brookland and Farville.

If you have a larger donation than a drop box will hold, you can contact Megan Heyl directly and arrangements will be made for a delivery to the church.

Heyl’s number is (870) 215-3546.

The Clothing Giveaway will take place at the Brookland United Methodist Church located at 301 West Matthews Street in Brookland.

The Giveaway will take place Thursday, August 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8.

On Friday, August 4th from 6 p.m. to 9 and on Saturday, August 5th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Heyl said if anyone has any last minute donations on Wednesday to drop them off at the Brookland United Methodist Church.

