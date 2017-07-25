Town struggling to keep full staff of volunteer firefighters

The Marmaduke Fire Department struggles to keep volunteer firefighters, and the chief is searching for help.

Nicki McDowell, the small town’s fire chief, said over the years, the need for more firefighters keeps getting larger.

“Through the years we’ve gone from 14 to 20 people because as the need comes along, we just keep adding,” McDowell said. “So currently now, the number that helps us keep moving and going is 20 people.”

Chief McDowell said the department recently fell below the 20-man mark and struggles to keep those many volunteers.

He hopes to find dedicated people interested in filling 2 vacant positions.

“We are looking for some people who are really motivated, be a team player, just somebody who really wants to work with the community and make the community better,” he said.

The city funds the training for new firefighters.

Anyone interested in fighting fires can pick up an application at Marmaduke City Hall, 307 West Mill Street.

