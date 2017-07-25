Police saddened to begin search for new K9 officer

The Jonesboro Police Department said they're saddened as the search is on for K9 Officer Flak's replacement.

Flak was laid to rest on Monday after battling bone cancer.

Paul Holmes with JPD said on Tuesday, the department has faced a great loss, including production capability.

Holmes and Police Chief Rick Elliott sat down with Region 8 News to discuss what comes next

“We will look for a funding source or multiple funding sources for the $8,000 to $10,000 for us to replace Flak,” Holmes said.

The department is in search for civic-minded people or businesses who want to partner with the department to replace Flak.

“It’s in effort of getting back to our full complement of our K9 division,” he said. “Most of the time there are people who step forward and will contribute to help us pay for the acquisition and training for a dog.”

