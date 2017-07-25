County constables to have more radios after donation

The Craighead County constables will now have better communication with dispatch after a generous donation from a local attorney.

According to Tony Thomas, county judge assistant, Bobby McDaniel donated $6,500 to be used to get more radios for county constables.

Steve Floyd, a constable for District 7, said before this donation, they rotated only one radio among 13 different constables. It was a radio that they were able to get after Thomas worked to get a grant for that purpose. Before that, they didn’t have any.

Now, that number of radios have gone up.

“We will be able to buy four hand-held radios, so we can’t say thank you enough,” said Floyd.

Floyd said this donation will go a long way for the safety of everyone.

“Oh it is just going to greatly help us,” said Floyd. “Officer safety is the biggest concern for us and the contact with dispatch. It is just going to really turn things around for us.”

Originally, McDaniel’s donation was meant to help improve the radio consoles in the county for volunteer fire departments.

After the Quorum Court decided to pay the total cost it would take to do that improvement, that donation was transferred to the constables.

