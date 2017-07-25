Company helps officer beat the heat

Orscheln Farm & Home in Trumann made a generous donation to officers with the Trumann Police Department that will come in handy during the summer months.

According to a post on the Trumann Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, it was a "beat the heat" gesture.

The company donated bottles of water and toys to be used for Trumann police during their community policing program.

According to a store employee, this is the first time their store has done an act of kindness such as this.



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android