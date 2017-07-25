Company helps officer beat the heat - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Company helps officer beat the heat

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
(Source: Trumann Chamber of Commerce) (Source: Trumann Chamber of Commerce)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

Orscheln Farm & Home in Trumann made a generous donation to officers with the Trumann Police Department that will come in handy during the summer months. 

According to a post on the Trumann Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, it was a "beat the heat" gesture. 

The company donated bottles of water and toys to be used for Trumann police during their community policing program.

According to a store employee, this is the first time their store has done an act of kindness such as this. 
 

  Local flight instructors call crop dusting 'most dangerous' aviation job

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:20 PM EDT
    Local flight instructors encourage pilots to expand their training after several crop dusters have gone down in Region 8 lately.

  Clothing drive underway in Brookland

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:19 PM EDT
    Members of the Brookland United Methodist Church are working to meet a need in the community.

  Brookland's annexation lines are moving

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:05 PM EDT
    Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said residents voiced a number of concerns with the proposed annexation lines.

