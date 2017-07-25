JPD: One injured in stabbing

A person was taken to a local hospital Tuesday night after being stabbed in the hand with a knife, Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes said.

Officers went to a fight in the 800 block of West Matthews Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Holmes said the person, who has non-life threatening injuries, will face third-degree domestic battery charges in the case.

The other person involved in the fight was not arrested and was not injured, Holmes said.

