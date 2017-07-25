JPD: One injured in stabbing - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: One injured in stabbing

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A person was taken to a local hospital Tuesday night after being stabbed in the hand with a knife, Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes said. 

Officers went to a fight in the 800 block of West Matthews Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Holmes said the person, who has non-life threatening injuries, will face third-degree domestic battery charges in the case. 

The other person involved in the fight was not arrested and was not injured, Holmes said. 

  • 16-year-old shot, critically wounded at youth services center

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:55:29 GMT
    Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting at a youth services center, near the Crittenden County Courthouse. 

  • Lisk dies from injuries, officials say

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:35:38 GMT
    According to Craighead County Sheriff's Department Captain Justin Rolland, Jamie Lisk passed away this evening from injuries sustained from this morning's incident in Monette. 

  • JPD: Woman cited for child endangerment

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-07-26 01:51:15 GMT
    A Jonesboro woman faces an endangering the welfare of a minor charge after her two-year-old child, wearing only shoes and a diaper, was found walking alone near a busy street, Jonesboro police said Tuesday.

