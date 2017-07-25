JPD: Woman cited for child endangerment

A Jonesboro woman faces an endangering the welfare of a minor charge after her two-year-old child, wearing only shoes and a diaper, was found walking alone near a busy street, Jonesboro police said Tuesday.

Brittany N. Hill was cited after police went to the corner of Belt and Melrose Streets around 12:15 p.m. Monday. A witness told police she saw the toddler and began walking with him to try to find his parents.

It was 90 degrees outside with a heat index of 104 degrees at the time, police said.

According to the police report, the witness walked with the child on Sandino Drive and onto Melrose Street when police saw Hill.

Hill told police that she and her son stayed with a family member Sunday night and into Monday, when she had an errand to run.

Hill also said that the child and another family member were still asleep and that she thought it was okay to leave without telling the family member, police said in the report.

"When she returned home, she found that 'the child' and his shoes were gone," the report noted.

Hill then began looking for the child, police said.

