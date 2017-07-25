Lisk dies from injuries, officials say

According to Craighead County Sheriff's Department Captain Justin Rolland, Jamie Lisk passed away this evening from injuries sustained from this morning's incident in Monette.

Craighead County Deputy Garland Tipton was also injured in the explosion in the 500 block of Virginia Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android