At 10: Officials investigate a string of fires

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, one Region 8 fire department is investigating a rash of arsons that have plagued their town. 

Plus Japhanie Gray will have more on the annexation efforts in Brookland.

Ryan will have a look at your forecast and the high heat expected over the next couple of days.

  • 16-year-old shot, critically wounded at youth services center

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:55:29 GMT
    Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting at a youth services center, near the Crittenden County Courthouse. 

  • Lisk dies from injuries, officials say

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:35:38 GMT
    According to Craighead County Sheriff's Department Captain Justin Rolland, Jamie Lisk passed away this evening from injuries sustained from this morning's incident in Monette. 

  • JPD: Woman cited for child endangerment

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-07-26 01:51:15 GMT
    A Jonesboro woman faces an endangering the welfare of a minor charge after her two-year-old child, wearing only shoes and a diaper, was found walking alone near a busy street, Jonesboro police said Tuesday.

