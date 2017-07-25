City re-dedicates memorial, holds groundbreaking for future memorial

Many Mississippi County residents spent their Tuesday afternoon celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Eaker Air Force Base closing.

A re-dedication ceremony was also held for the city's Linebacker II Memorial, as well as a groundbreaking for a future HULK 4-6 Memorial.

Included in the ceremony was a B-52 bomber, which flew down Memorial Drive.

Dale Hinson said the B-52 monument, built to honor nine men from Blytheville who died in the Vietnam War, was also repainted.

"People like having something to come to show our respects and gratitude and the people who made this originally just did a wonderful to scale perfect job," Hinson said.

Hinson said he will continue to stay on top of the project for future touch ups.

