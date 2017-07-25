ASP: 16-year-old shot by police - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

MARION, AR (KAIT) -

According to the Arkansas State Police, the 16-year-old injured in a shooting outside the Emergency Juvenile Shelter in Marion was shot by police. 

In a statement, ASP says the 16-year-old male was shot and critically wounded at the shelter in the 100-block of Cypress Avenue. 

ASP special agents have been requested by Marion police to investigate the shooting and officials say Marion police went to the shelter around 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

"Marion police officers responded to the shelter and moments later reported a teenager had been shot and wounded by police," ASP said in the statement. 

No other information is expected to be released Tuesday night and additional information may be released Wednesday. 

