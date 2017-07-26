Sheriff needs help identifying woman suspected of cashing fake c - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff needs help identifying woman suspected of cashing fake checks

(Source: Greene County Sheriff's Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Dept. via Facebook)
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Greene County Sheriff's Department needs your help in a suspected forgery case.

According to Sheriff David Carter's Facebook page, they need help identifying a woman.

On Tuesday, they posted that she is suspected of cashing fake payroll checks in Paragould.

According to the same post, the checks have Arkansas Department of Workforce Services on them.

If you have any information, call the sheriff's department at (870) 236-7612

