FEMA center to close this week, help still available

A FEMA center in Region 8 will close this week, but services will be available for those in need.

According to a news release from the agency, the Disaster Recovery Center at the Old Randolph County Nursing Center, 1405 Hospital Drive, in Pocahontas will close Friday, July 28.

Until then, the center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Despite the closure, FEMA stated many of the services offered at the center will be available through their helpline.

The registration period for FEMA assistance lasts until Aug. 14.

If you would like to register, ask questions, or update contact information with FEMA, call 800-621-3362.

Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585.

The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

