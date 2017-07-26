Victim claims storage trailers broken into, set on fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Victim claims storage trailers broken into, set on fire

A sheriff's deputy was called after a woman said one of her storage trailers was set on fire while another was broken into.

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Kirby went to the 4000-block of County Road 616 around 7 p.m. Tuesday to take the report.

The 56-year-old Jonesboro woman told Kirby the Bay Fire Department had been there earlier in the day in reference to one of her storage trailers being on fire.

She said in the incident report she believed that whoever set the trailer on fire also broke into another trailer near it.

One item, a tool box with tools valued at $500, was the only property the woman noticed missing at the time of the incident.

No suspects were listed in the report.

