Money stolen from highway department offices

Someone went to great lengths to steal $550 from the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department's Jonesboro office.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Officer Gary Jackson responded to a commercial burglary at two of the highway department’s offices, located at 3202 Commerce Dr.

District Manager Rick Hale said someone entered one office, cut the locks off of several filing cabinets, and stole a coffee can containing approximately $500 in change.

The culprit also cut the lock off of a cabinet in the other office to remove a cash box, then pried it open and stole about $50.

During his investigation, Jackson discovered the chain link fence on the east side of the property had been cut and pulled back to allow entry. The fence on the north side of the office had also been cut in a similar fashion

Jackson stated in his incident report that a set of bars had been unscrewed and removed from a window, which was then broken to allow entrance into the office.

Hale and another employee who reported the theft said they had no idea who would have broken in.

