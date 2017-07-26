Hazard rating increased at Bono railroad crossing - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hazard rating increased at Bono railroad crossing

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Posted by Region 8 Newsdesk, Digital
BONO, AR (KAIT) -

Following a deadly crash earlier in July, railroad and highway officials came together to discuss the future about a dangerous crossing.

On Wednesday, officials with the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department and Burlington Northern Santa Fe met at the railroad crossing in Bono.

AHTD drastically increased the hazard rating at the crossing also known as Paul's Switch.

Officials said it will take about two years for AHTD to install railroad crossing arms and lights.

In the meantime, AHTD will get rid of brush near the crossing to give drivers a better view.

Two weeks ago a couple from Walnut Ridge was killed in a crash involving their vehicle and a train.

Jordan Howington reports that farmers and relatives of the crash victims also came out to the crossing to get answers.

She was at the meeting and will have a more detailed report on Region 8 News.

