Woman arrested after she's found asleep in car, loaded gun beside her

Jonesboro police arrested a Texas woman after they found her asleep in her car, a handgun on the seat beside her, in a school parking lot.

A University Heights Intermediate School teacher called police after she found the unresponsive woman in a parked car on the school grounds. The caller also said a handgun was visible in the front seat.

When police arrived, they found school employees talking with the woman who was out of her car.

The woman, 22-year-old Nikole Taylor Dakhan of Burleson, TX, told officers she had been staying with friends on Hill Drive the night before, but had left around 4:30 a.m. following an argument. She drove to the school parking lot and fell asleep.

Police seized the loaded Beretta .22 semi-automatic pistol then searched her vehicle “based on probable cause of the handgun on school property,” the incident report stated. Inside the vehicle they found a marijuana pipe and a grinder in a tin container in the front passenger floorboard. They also found another loaded magazine in the glove box.

An ambulance was called to the scene because school employees said Dakhan was “unresponsive initially and was slurring her speech after she came to,” the report stated. EMTs checked out Dakhan, but she refused treatment.

Officers then arrested Dakhan and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center where she was booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The report noted that teachers and students were on site for summer activities during the incident.

