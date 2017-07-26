Arkansas proposal seeks Medicaid for Marshallese children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services is submitting a proposal that would allow Marshallese children living in the state to become eligible for Medicaid coverage.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the proposal would also eliminate a requirement for other legal immigrant children to live in the U.S. for five years before becoming eligible for Medicaid. Children living in the country illegally wouldn't be eligible.



The department published the proposed regulations last week. They'll be submitted to the federal government and the state Legislative Council on the state Medicaid program website.



The department will accept comments on the proposed changes through Aug. 21.



Human Services Department spokesman Brandi Hinkle says the changes could take effect by Jan. 1 if they're approved.

