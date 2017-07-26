Arkansas proposal seeks Medicaid for Marshallese children - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas proposal seeks Medicaid for Marshallese children

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services is submitting a proposal that would allow Marshallese children living in the state to become eligible for Medicaid coverage.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the proposal would also eliminate a requirement for other legal immigrant children to live in the U.S. for five years before becoming eligible for Medicaid. Children living in the country illegally wouldn't be eligible.
    
The department published the proposed regulations last week. They'll be submitted to the federal government and the state Legislative Council on the state Medicaid program website.
    
The department will accept comments on the proposed changes through Aug. 21.
    
Human Services Department spokesman Brandi Hinkle says the changes could take effect by Jan. 1 if they're approved.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Death investigation underway in Izard County

    Death investigation underway in Izard County

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-26 18:12:44 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:29 PM EDT2017-07-26 18:29:50 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Izard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in the Dolph community.

    The Izard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in the Dolph community.

  • breaking

    Crews at the scene of head-on crash

    Crews at the scene of head-on crash

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:40:31 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:45:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Clay County emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash near Boydsville.

    Clay County emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash near Boydsville.

  • Woman arrested after she's found asleep in car, loaded gun beside her

    Woman arrested after she's found asleep in car, loaded gun beside her

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-07-26 16:24:58 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:04:37 GMT
    Nikole Taylor Dakhan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Nikole Taylor Dakhan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police arrested a Texas woman after they found her asleep in her car, a handgun on the seat beside her, in a school parking lot.

    Jonesboro police arrested a Texas woman after they found her asleep in her car, a handgun on the seat beside her, in a school parking lot.

    •   
Powered by Frankly