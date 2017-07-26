Crews at the scene of head-on crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Crews at the scene of head-on crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Clay County emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash near Boydsville.

Sheriff Terry Miller tells Region 8 News the crash involved two vehicles around Highway 90 and 141.

Injuries have been reported. One helicopter was at the scene with another possibly requested.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Death investigation underway in Izard County

    Death investigation underway in Izard County

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-26 18:12:44 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:29 PM EDT2017-07-26 18:29:50 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Izard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in the Dolph community.

    The Izard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in the Dolph community.

  • breaking

    Crews at the scene of head-on crash

    Crews at the scene of head-on crash

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:40:31 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:45:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Clay County emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash near Boydsville.

    Clay County emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash near Boydsville.

  • Woman arrested after she's found asleep in car, loaded gun beside her

    Woman arrested after she's found asleep in car, loaded gun beside her

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-07-26 16:24:58 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:04:37 GMT
    Nikole Taylor Dakhan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Nikole Taylor Dakhan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police arrested a Texas woman after they found her asleep in her car, a handgun on the seat beside her, in a school parking lot.

    Jonesboro police arrested a Texas woman after they found her asleep in her car, a handgun on the seat beside her, in a school parking lot.

    •   
Powered by Frankly