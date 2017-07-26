Crews at the scene of head-on crash

Clay County emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash near Boydsville.

Sheriff Terry Miller tells Region 8 News the crash involved two vehicles around Highway 90 and 141.

Injuries have been reported. One helicopter was at the scene with another possibly requested.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android