Death investigation underway in Izard County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BREAKING

Death investigation underway in Izard County

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
IZARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Izard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in the Dolph community.

Sheriff Jack Yancey told Region 8 News the man's body was found in a home and two people were in custody on an investigative hold.

He said no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff could not release the cause of death and the man's body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Sheriff Yancey couldn't release much information but did say the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Region 8 News will follow this story and provide any new updates once they become available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Death investigation underway in Izard County

    Death investigation underway in Izard County

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-26 18:12:44 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:29 PM EDT2017-07-26 18:29:50 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Izard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in the Dolph community.

    The Izard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in the Dolph community.

  • breaking

    Crews at the scene of head-on crash

    Crews at the scene of head-on crash

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:40:31 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:45:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Clay County emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash near Boydsville.

    Clay County emergency responders are at the scene of a head-on crash near Boydsville.

  • Woman arrested after she's found asleep in car, loaded gun beside her

    Woman arrested after she's found asleep in car, loaded gun beside her

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-07-26 16:24:58 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:04:37 GMT
    Nikole Taylor Dakhan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Nikole Taylor Dakhan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Jonesboro police arrested a Texas woman after they found her asleep in her car, a handgun on the seat beside her, in a school parking lot.

    Jonesboro police arrested a Texas woman after they found her asleep in her car, a handgun on the seat beside her, in a school parking lot.

    •   
Powered by Frankly