Death investigation underway in Izard County

The Izard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in the Dolph community.

Sheriff Jack Yancey told Region 8 News the man's body was found in a home and two people were in custody on an investigative hold.

He said no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff could not release the cause of death and the man's body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Sheriff Yancey couldn't release much information but did say the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Region 8 News will follow this story and provide any new updates once they become available.

