More info released in Izard Co. death investigation

The Izard County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man in the Dolph community.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the man has been identified as Ricky Brown.

Brown was found dead inside a house on Wayland Arbor Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The post stated Brown apparently died "as the result of an injury inflicted by a knife."

His body was sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

Two people initially taken into custody during the investigation were released pending the final outcome of the investigation, according to the department.

Sheriff Jack Yancey also told Region 8 News on Wednesday those individuals and the victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and the post ended by stating the "sheriff's office is very confident that this incident was not a random act and there is not a continuing threat to the community."

Region 8 News will follow this story and provide any new updates once they become available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android