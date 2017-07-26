JPD: Man on ICE hold after breaking into woman's apartment

A man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment is being held on ICE, literally.

Hugo Rodriguez, 29, of Jonesboro appeared via Skype Wednesday in Craighead County District Court, an interpreter by his side.

According to court documents, Rodriguez broke the bedroom window out of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 800-block of Caraway Tuesday night and crawled in.

When the woman saw him entering through the broken window, she ran from the apartment and contacted police.

Witnesses told officers they saw Rodriguez crawl out of the window and run away. Police found him a short distance from the apartment and arrested him.

After reviewing the affidavit, Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Rodriguez with residential burglary, a Class B felony. He also charged Rodriguez with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault on a family or household member, both misdemeanors.

Detective Chris Poe told the judge that there was also an ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) hold on Rodriguez.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the detainer requests a jail notify ICE before a suspect is released. It also requests an additional 48 hours before release to allow it time to detain the suspect.

Fowler set Rodriguez’s bond at $15,000 cash or surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Aug. 29. He also issued a no-contact order.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android