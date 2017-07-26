Man accused in beating death makes first court appearance

A man accused of fatally beating another man with a baseball bat had his first court appearance Wednesday, July 26.

Bruce LaJuan was arrested by Pocahontas police after he allegedly beat Randy Mantiera with a baseball bat in June. Mantiera later died from his injuries.

He now faces a manslaughter charge, a class C felony.

LaJuan reportedly admitted to police that he beat Mantiera after Mantiera threatened him and his family.

Judge John Throesch set LaJuan’s bond at $15,000.

LaJuan is scheduled to appear in Randolph County Circuit Court on Sept. 11.

