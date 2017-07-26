Man arrested after search warrant yields pistols and pot - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man arrested after search warrant yields pistols and pot

Devontae Dewayne Fowler (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Devontae Dewayne Fowler (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police arrested a man after they say they found pistols and pot during a search of his home.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Devontae Dewayne Fowler, 19, of Jonesboro with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to delivery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, on Tuesday afternoon investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit (SCU) executed a search warrant on a home in the 500-block of West Matthews.

During the search, officers said they found a loaded Glock 23 pistol and a loaded Ruger SR40 pistol under the suspect’s mattress.

The affidavit stated the SCU officers also found 27 grams of marijuana, a set of digital scales, multiple rounds of ammunition, and a wallet containing $635.

Devontae Fowler is being held in lieu of a $2,500 cash or surety bond awaiting an Aug. 29 circuit court appearance.

