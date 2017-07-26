Second suspect in couple's beating arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Second suspect in couple's beating arrested

Chase Nathanual Harris (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Chase Nathanual Harris (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a 19-year-old Bono man with second-degree battery for his part in an assault earlier this month.

On July 5, Craighead County sheriff’s investigators Chase Nathanual Harris was one of several men who went to a home in the 400-block of Deborah Street and beat a man and woman with a baseball bat.

The victims identified Harris, along with Joshua W. Lesley, as two of the men who attacked them.

Deputies later arrested Lesley and brought him before a judge who found probable cause to charge him with second-degree battery.

If convicted, he and Harris could face up to six years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Both men are due in circuit court on Aug. 29.

Harris is being held in lieu of a $6,500 cash or surety bond. Lesley has since been released.

