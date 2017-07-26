Bond hearing set for two involved in Weatherford death

According to Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce, 16-year-old Derrick Heard, and 18-year-old Tyler Calamese will appear in court for a bond hearing on Friday in Jackson County.

The two are set to appear Friday at 1:30 pm in Jackson County District Court.

Heard has been charged as an adult with capital murder, attempted capital murder, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of a handgun by a minor in the Patrick Weatherford case.

Heard, is being held in a juvenile detention center and will appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on Aug. 3.

Arkansas State Police have investigated the June 12 murder of Weatherford, who worked as a detective and public information officer for the Newport Police Department. At a June press conference, state police said Weatherford had responded to a vehicle break-in. A suspect fled the scene and officers chased him on Newport Avenue and Bowen Street, near Remmel Park.

According to ASP, the suspect then turned and shot Weatherford.

According to the arrest affidavit in the case, Weatherford and Newport Police Sgt. Shane Rogers went to the break-in.

"Weatherford and Rogers attempted to detain Heard, who fled from the officers, first on a bicycle and then on foot. Weatherford pursued Heard on foot while Rogers pursued Heard in a patrol vehicle," the affidavit from ASP Sgt. Scott Pillow said. "Weatherford observed that Heard was armed with a handgun and broadcast that fact over the NPD police radio. Weatherford and Heard encountered one another a short distance later. Rogers approached Weatherford and Heard. Heard fired his weapon striking Weatherford and then turned and fired his weapon at Rogers."

Weatherford was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The affidavit also notes that Heard reportedly admitted killing Weatherford and shooting at Rogers.

"Heard admitted his involvement in the death of Weatherford and his firing of gunshots at Rogers. Further, Heard admitted that he broke into the vehicle and stole the purse containing credit and debit cards of a separate victim and was fleeing from that criminal episode when he encountered Weatherford and Rogers," Pillow said in the arrest affidavit.

Tyler Calamese, who is 18, will also be charged with breaking or entering, theft of property and furnishing a deadly weapon to a minor in connection with the case, Boyce said.

"I'm pleased he ain't got charged with capital murder," Janet Reynolds, Calamese's grandmother said. "Keep praying for him cause I don't know how all this is going to play out."

Calamese is also set to appear in circuit court on Aug. 3 in Newport. He was originally being held on suspicion of capital murder.

Circuit Judge Harold Erwin sealed the court records involving the case on June 13.

In a statement, Boyce said authorities have worked hard to make their case.

"This investigation has been an intensive effort and we are confident the evidence in the case will support the charges filed today," Boyce said.

