Boyce: 16-year-old charged with murder in Weatherford case

According to Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce, a 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with capital murder, attempted capital murder, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of a handgun by a minor in the Patrick Weatherford case.

Tyler Calamese will be charged with breaking or entering, theft of property and furnishing a deadly weapon to a minor, Boyce said.

