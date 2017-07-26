Boyce: 16-year-old charged with murder in Weatherford case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Boyce: 16-year-old charged with murder in Weatherford case

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

According to Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce, a 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with capital murder, attempted capital murder, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of a handgun by a minor in the Patrick Weatherford case. 

Tyler Calamese will be charged with breaking or entering, theft of property and furnishing a deadly weapon to a minor, Boyce said. 

