Southside Schools summer renovating project

The Southside School District is currently working on a special project before students return back to school.

According to Superintendent Roger Rich of Southside Schools, they're working on a renovation project for their Junior High Building.

Rich said one of the reasons why they're doing this renovation project is for security reasons.

He said they're converting the students old choir room into their main office.

Southside is moving their main office closer to the door so the entrance can be better secured for students and more attractive for the community.

Also, Rich said they plan to tear down some walls to add more classrooms.

Over the years, the superintendent said they have seen an increase in enrollment; and more space is needed.

"We've been very fortunate to have growth around 50 to 75 students over the last five to six years,” Rich said. “And it's starting to catch up with some of our older buildings and we're having to increase classroom space. We're running out of room which is a great problem to have and this is going to help alleviate some of those problems for us."

Superintendent Rich also said they're upgrading technology by installing four TV monitors in the hallway. Rich said the purpose of the monitors is to showcase students work and other events throughout the school year.

SSD is also putting in new carpet for the schools library.

Rich said the estimated cost to complete this project is around $75,000.

Southside plans to have these renovations completed by August 14.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android