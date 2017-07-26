Batesville looking at new road project

The City of Batesville is on a mission to eliminate a traffic jam issue on one of their city streets.

In the early mornings, also around noon and the 5 p.m. hour, Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said they're experiencing traffic jam issues on Meyers Street.

Elumbaugh said they plan to widen Meyers Street; which is about an 8 mile road.

“Its actually getting to be a very busy thorough fair through our community," Elumbaugh said. "It leads to our White River Medical Center; which is one of our largest in employers. It also leads to our new Batesville Aquatics Park. And also during the school year, we have a lot of students and faculty that utilize this to go to the junior high and senior high.”

Elumbaugh said traffic gets backed up all the way down to the turning light on Highway 167.

However Elumbaugh said the city is working to fix this issue.

“We will have a turn lane which we think it would be much safer,” he said. “We're also applying for a State Aid project. The city council did a vote 8 to 0 to support and go ahead and have it engineered. We're also going to have a complete street. We're looking at the possibility of having side walks and a bike lane also with this new construction.”

Mayor Elumbaugh said the estimated cost to complete this road project is up to a million dollars.

The mayor said they plan to begin construction as soon as they receive the funding; and Elumbaugh said the road project may take up to a year to complete.

