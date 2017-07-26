ASP: Jonesboro police looking for missing man - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

ASP: Jonesboro police looking for missing man

A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP) A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to the Arkansas State Police, a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Jonesboro man.

James A. Whiteside is 80-years-old and was last seen around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in Jonesboro. He is 5'10", weighs 220 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. 

He was driving a blue 2009 Toyota Yaris with an Arkansas license plate of 338537. 

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5551.

