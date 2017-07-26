ASP: Jonesboro police looking for missing man

A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)

According to the Arkansas State Police, a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Jonesboro man.

James A. Whiteside is 80-years-old and was last seen around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in Jonesboro. He is 5'10", weighs 220 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a blue 2009 Toyota Yaris with an Arkansas license plate of 338537.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5551.

