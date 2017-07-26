JPD: Missing man reported seen in Alabama

A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)

Police say a missing Jonesboro man may have traveled all the way to Alabama.

Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for 80-year-old James A. Whiteside. He was last seen around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in Jonesboro. He is 5'10", weighs 220 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a blue 2009 Toyota Yaris with an Arkansas license plate of 338537.

After Jonesboro police entered Whiteside’s name as missing into the National Crime Information Center’s database, an Alabama state trooper contacted JPD.

According to the initial incident report, the trooper said she spoke with Whiteside and gave him directions to Memphis so he could return to Jonesboro.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5551.

