Body of missing Baxter County man found, sheriff says

The body of a 33-year-old man missing since July 17 in Baxter County was found Wednesday night, Sheriff John Montgomery said.

According to a statement, Montgomery said authorities received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Wednesday about Brandon Shane Comstock. The phone call was from the homeowners, who said they had found a body inside an inoperable vehicle belonging to them that was parked on their property on Terry Place.

Montgomery said Terry Place was in the vicinity of where Comstock had been reported missing.

Authorities have been able to tentatively identify the body as Comstock. The cause of death was not known and could not be determined until an autopsy was done, Montgomery said.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy and the investigation remains active as authorities await the results, Montgomery said.

