GR8Job: NEA Baptist honored by March of Dimes

An area hospital was recognized Wednesday by the March of Dimes for the hospital's work in reducing the number of elective inducements and Cesarian deliveries before 39 weeks of pregnancy.

Officials with NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and the March of Dimes hosted an event Wednesday to mark the achievement.

A hospital official said the honor was due to people at the hospital working to bring children into the world in a safe, caring environment.

“We’re proud of our expert team of physicians and nurses who recognized the problem of unnecessary early deliveries in our hospital, and put in place policies to avoid scheduling C-sections or inductions before 39 weeks of pregnancy, except when medically necessary,” hospital CEO and administrator Brad Parsons said.

An official with the March of Dimes said the weeks before delivery is key for a child's development.

“The last weeks of pregnancy are important. Babies aren’t just putting on weight. They are undergoing important development of the brain, lungs and other vital organs,” March of Dimes Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Edward R.B. McCabe said. “We commend NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for being a champion for babies with their quality improvement effort.”

