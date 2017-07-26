Batesville drawing kudos on aquatic center - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Batesville drawing kudos on aquatic center

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A new aquatics center in Batesville has drawn a lot of visitors since it opened in June, with the town's mayor saying it has been a busy place. 

Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said people from at least eight communities have visited the center while the town has hosted two swim meets and a regional meet last weekend. 

The meets have sold out the center, with the center drawing people from around the state and helping the city's tax revenues, Elumbaugh said. 

"We get people from Jonesboro. We're getting people from Searcy. We've had folks from Fort Smith, Harrison; and all of the surrounding communities around the Batesville area. And of course, some of them are an hour or an hour and a half drive to Batesville. So, it's actually for an economic standpoint of it, it's been doing extremely well," Elumbaugh said. 

The health and fitness section of the center has also been busy. 

If you are interested in buying a membership pass at the center, you can call the Batesville City Hall or the Parks and Recreation office for more information. 

