Officials learn about Brownfield sites in region - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Officials learn about Brownfield sites in region

Officials from ADEQ and the federal EPA were in Jonesboro to talk about Brownfield sites. (Source: KAIT) Officials from ADEQ and the federal EPA were in Jonesboro to talk about Brownfield sites. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

There are several so-called eyesores in Northeast Arkansas that officials believe can be cleaned up and made to work again, officials from several counties said Wednesday. 

The officials were in Jonesboro to find out more about so-called Brownfield sites. The sites were once commercial properties that are no longer being used. The sites include everything from old schools and junk yards to abandoned gas stations. 

At the meeting, officials with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the federal Environmental Protection Agency said funding is available to help rehabilitate the sites. 

Most of the sites in Arkansas are slightly contaminated with asbestos or lead-based paint, an EPA official said at the meeting. 

However, before funding or grants can be given, officials have to do a quick site assessment to find out more: 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 40 years in jail in 2002 murder case

    Man sentenced to 40 years in jail in 2002 murder case

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:52:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:57:30 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)(Source: Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)

    A Mississippi County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge.

    A Mississippi County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge.

  • Sheriff's deputy in recovery after explosion

    Sheriff's deputy in recovery after explosion

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:42:06 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:48:29 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A sheriff's deputy is healing physically and mentally after responding to a call in Monette that resulted in an explosion.

    A sheriff's deputy is healing physically and mentally after responding to a call in Monette that resulted in an explosion.

  • Uber coming to Jonesboro

    Uber coming to Jonesboro

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:43:46 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:47:25 GMT
    (Source: Uber Facebook page)(Source: Uber Facebook page)

    The ride service Uber is headed to Jonesboro.

    The ride service Uber is headed to Jonesboro.

    •   
Powered by Frankly