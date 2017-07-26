Officials learn about Brownfield sites in region

Officials from ADEQ and the federal EPA were in Jonesboro to talk about Brownfield sites. (Source: KAIT)

There are several so-called eyesores in Northeast Arkansas that officials believe can be cleaned up and made to work again, officials from several counties said Wednesday.

The officials were in Jonesboro to find out more about so-called Brownfield sites. The sites were once commercial properties that are no longer being used. The sites include everything from old schools and junk yards to abandoned gas stations.

At the meeting, officials with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the federal Environmental Protection Agency said funding is available to help rehabilitate the sites.

Most of the sites in Arkansas are slightly contaminated with asbestos or lead-based paint, an EPA official said at the meeting.

However, before funding or grants can be given, officials have to do a quick site assessment to find out more:

