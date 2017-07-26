Sheriff's deputy in recovery after explosion

A Craighead County sheriff's deputy is healing physically and mentally after responding to a call in Monette that resulted in an explosion.



Deputy Garland Tipton conducted a welfare check Tuesday morning on a man who locked himself in a shed.

After knocking on the door, an explosion took place that sent Tipton to the hospital and killed the man inside.

Garland walked away with non-life threatening injuries including temporary loss of hearing from the explosion.

“These officers go on these type of calls,” said Captain Justin Rolland with the sheriff’s department. “The facts are not known to them until after incident takes place. The last thing Tipton expected when he knocked on that door was an explosion so it is a tough situation.”

Rolland said when officers go into situations blindly like this, it could have a major impact on them.

“I think that goes without saying,” said Rolland. “I think that if an officer deals with that, that is just something that is going to be going through his mind when he goes on that exact same type call again.”

Rolland said when faced with something tragic while on duty, he encourages officers to talk about the experience or speak with the department chaplain.

“Constantly I have to remind myself and other officers never be complacent,” said Rolland. “That keeps us all on our toes because anything can happen.”

Rolland also said having officers come back to work after they are ready helps them deal with the traumatic experiences as well.

“Police officers are human beings,” said Rolland. “they deal with tragedy and critical instances like anyone else would and probably more often.” It sneaks up on you but we just have to be ready to handle it and if we have the facts beforehand, we could approach those situations differently.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android