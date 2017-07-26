Uber coming to Jonesboro

The ride service Uber is headed to Jonesboro.

According to an Uber representative, the service will go live in Jonesboro at noon on August 1.

Uber said they have been working to provide affordable and reliable transportation for more people.

The representative said Uber will be available in more cities in Arkansas.

A list of those cities were not released.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android