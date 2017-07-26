Uber coming to Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Uber coming to Jonesboro

(Source: Uber Facebook page) (Source: Uber Facebook page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The ride service Uber is headed to Jonesboro.

According to an Uber representative, the service will go live in Jonesboro at noon on August 1.

Uber said they have been working to provide affordable and reliable transportation for more people.

The representative said Uber will be available in more cities in Arkansas.

A list of those cities were not released.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Batesville looking at new road project

    Batesville looking at new road project

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:38:07 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:02:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The city of Batesville is on a mission to eliminate a traffic jam issue on one of their city streets. 

    The city of Batesville is on a mission to eliminate a traffic jam issue on one of their city streets. 

  • Man sentenced to 40 years in jail in 2002 murder case

    Man sentenced to 40 years in jail in 2002 murder case

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:52:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:57:30 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)(Source: Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)

    A Mississippi County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge.

    A Mississippi County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge.

  • Sheriff's deputy in recovery after explosion

    Sheriff's deputy in recovery after explosion

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:42:06 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:48:29 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A sheriff's deputy is healing physically and mentally after responding to a call in Monette that resulted in an explosion.

    A sheriff's deputy is healing physically and mentally after responding to a call in Monette that resulted in an explosion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly