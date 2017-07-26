Man sentenced to 40 years in jail in 2002 murder case

A Mississippi County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge.

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Julius Yankaway was sentenced in the 2002 shooting death of Lakitha Winda of Wilson.

Yankaway was 15 at the time of the murder.

He was originally sentenced to life in prison without parole, but the U.S. Supreme Court later banned life without parole sentences for juvenile offenders.

According to Ellington, the victim's family agreed with the sentencing.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android