Man sentenced to 40 years in jail in 2002 murder case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

(Source: Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Mississippi County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge.

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Julius Yankaway was sentenced in the 2002 shooting death of Lakitha Winda of Wilson.

Yankaway was 15 at the time of the murder.

He was originally sentenced to life in prison without parole, but the U.S. Supreme Court later banned life without parole sentences for juvenile offenders.

According to Ellington, the victim's family agreed with the sentencing.

