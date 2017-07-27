AR school offers free lunches for all students

At Hector Schools in Central Arkansas, they're feeding students minds and bellies.

According to KARK, the school will be handing out free lunches and breakfast for all students this year.

It's part of a federally funded program where the highest poverty schools can serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to students.

Superintendent Mark Taylor started working on qualifications at the end of last school year.

"I'm really excited about being able to help, not just the free and reduced, not just the free lunch kids, but all of our students," Taylor said.

Taylor also says they are a very rural district, and their buses run about 800 miles a day.

Last year there were 40 Arkansas school districts that fed every student in the district free meals.

Taylor says this will pay off for many who live in his area.

