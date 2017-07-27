Plans announced for Downtown Jonesboro BBQ & Music Fest

In addition to award-winning barbeque, two musicians you've likely seen on TV will grace the stage at the 2017 Downtown Jonesboro BBQ & Music Festival.

The 9th annual event by the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will be Saturday, Sept. 30.

Headlining this year's festival is American Idol winner and breakout country music star, Scotty McCreery.

Barrett Baber, a finalist on NBC's The Voice, will also perform at the festival.

Tim McCall, festival chairman, said in a Thursday news release they are excited to once again host two big music acts for the public at no cost.

Music won't be the only star at the festival, there's also award-winning food.

The festival will host the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned Arkansas State Championship.

"We have been working hard to make the BBQ event bigger and better in 2017," Jack Turner, event coordinator said in the same release. "We have some great sponsors this year and look forward to giving away over $10,000 in cash and prizes."

The event will also include kids activities, food, vendors, crafts, and a kid’s area sponsored by Hijinx, with a donation going to a local charity.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android