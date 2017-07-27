Teen runs off the road, hitting man with van

A Region 8 man had to be airlifted after a woman ran her van off the road and hit him Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cheyenne R. Fields, 17, was driving her 2014 Dodge Caravan north on Highway 142 in Butler County.

Around 6:10 a.m., the Ellsinore, MO girl got about a mile north of Highway 158 when she ran off the road.

She then crashed into a tree, overturned, crashed into a house and hit Ricky Dooley with her van, MSHP stated.

A helicopter took the 57-year-old Poplar Bluff man to a St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for serious injuries.

The teen went to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, according to a crash report.

She was wearing a seat belt.

The van was totaled in the crash.

