AHTD looks for public input on public transit services

AHTD looks for public input on public transit services

(Source: AHTD) (Source: AHTD)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department will hold a public involvement meeting to solicit input on public transit services needs.

It takes place Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave., in Jonesboro.

The public is invited to visit anytime during the scheduled hours to view displays, ask questions, and offer comments.

The meetings will follow an open house format.

