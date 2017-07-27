First responders using drug to reverse overdoses more

As drug overdoses continue to rise in the state, first responders are increasing the use of a life-saving drug.

In a report by KARK, Sergeant John Kresse said they are using Narcan, a drug that reverses an opioid overdose, more than years past.

Some police officers are even carrying Narcan in patrol cars.

Kresse said it highlights the growing problem of opioid addiction.

