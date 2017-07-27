Former employee arrested for breaking into boss's home

Deputies arrested a man on burglary charges after witnesses said they saw him walking out of his former boss’s home.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Baxter County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Meadowview Terrace.

The owner said they returned home to find that it had been broken into. The victim and a neighbor told deputies they saw 26-year-old Ryan Anthony Osheim of Mountain Home leaving out the back of the residence.

The homeowner said Osheim had previously worked for them and was dismissed. Osheim, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, had retained a key to the home and refused to return it.

“Osheim had been told not to return to the premises,” the release said. “The homeowner had taken steps to further secure the residence, but Osheim had bypassed those obstacles and gained entrance anyway, causing damage to the property in so doing.”

Deputies arrested Osheim at the scene and took him to the Baxter County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond on charges of residential burglary and criminal mischief.

He is set to appear in circuit court on Aug. 3.

